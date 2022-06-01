Cesar Gomez Wins SAL Pitcher of the Week

ASHEVILLE - Asheville Tourists pitcher Cesar Gomez has been named the South Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 23 - May 29. Gomez is the second Tourists pitcher in 2022 to take home the league Pitcher of the Week Award.

Cesar made one appearance during the week; a start on May 28 vs. Greensboro. In that outing, Gomez pitched six scoreless innings, allowed only two hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out a career-high nine. Gomez did not allow a Greensboro runner to reach second base and held a Tourists one-run lead for most of his outing.

Gomez has not allowed a run over his last two starts. Cesar played collegiately at UT-Arlington and signed with the Houston Astros as a non-drafted free agent in 2020.

The Asheville Tourists are in the midst of a six-game home series against the Hickory Crawdads.

