Tatum Pulls Through with Walk off Winner in the 10th

June 1, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash pulled out a wild win over the Greenville Drive, taking home an 11-10 win on a walk off single.

Greenville got to Winston-Salem starter Luis Moncada in the top of the first. With one out, Ceddanne Rafaela singled and stole second base to reach scoring position. Then, Matthew Lugo singled to bring Rafaela across, but Lugo was thrown out trying to stretch his single into a double.

The Dash responded right away, in the home half of the first. Duke Ellis doubled to lead things off, then moved over to third on a Bryan Ramos ground out. From there, the Dash bats started to light up. A Luis Mieses double plated Ellis to tie the game, then Tyler Osik doubled as well to force Mieses home. After Osik, Adam Hackenberg joined the party with a double of his own which scored Osik to give Winston-Salem a 3-1 edge.

Greenville got runners on in the third, starting with a Nick Decker single and a Tyler McDonough ground-rule double to put men on second and third. Rafaela came up again in a big spot, he grounded out to third but it was enough to score Decker and cut the Dash lead to 3-2.

After a scoreless turn at-bat for Winston-Salem, the Drive found success in the top of the fourth.

Alex Binelas and Nick Northcut both drew walks, and then Gilberto Jimenez dropped down a perfect bunt to load the bases. A wild pitch from Moncada allowed Binelas to score, then a walk to Joe Davis loaded the bases once again. Another wild pitch saw all runners move up a bag with Northcut scoring, to give the Drive a 4-3 advantage. The inning continued with Nick Decker who singled into right field to score Jimenez. After a groundout, McDonough kept the inning rolling with a two-run single into center field. That gave the Drive a 7-3 lead, with five runs scoring in the inning.

A Joe Davis solo home run pushed the Drive lead to 8-3, but Winston-Salem had an answer in the bottom of the sixth. Bryan Ramos blasted a solo shot of his own to leadoff the inning, then Mieses followed him with a double. Tyler Osik singled to put runners on the corners, before Adam Hackenberg singled as well to score Mieses and cut Greenville's lead to 8-5. Harvin Mendoza drew a walk, prior to an Alsander Womack RBI single. Later, Ellis drove a ball deep enough into center field for a sacrifice fly, with Hackenberg scoring from third. That cut the Drive lead to just 8-7.

On to the seventh inning, where Ramos once again led off the inning with a solo home run to tie the game at 8-8. The Dash did not stop there though, with Osik lacing a double and then Hackenberg walking to put a pair of runners on for Womack. He jumped on the first pitch he saw, and sprayed a double down the line to plate two runs, and the Dash jumped ahead 10-8.

In the eighth, Greenville was able to plate their first three batters of the inning on a walk, hit by pitch, and a single. Cedanne Rafaela worked ahead 3-0 in the count, before smoking a ball off the center field wall to unload the bases, and Greenville pulled back in front 11-10.

As the story goes though, Winston-Salem did not go away easily. Luis Mieses lead off with a single, but a double play quickly wiped that out. With two outs, Hackenberg walked and Harvin Mendoza doubled, setting up Alsander Womack with the game-tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. After taking ball one, he chopped a ball towards shortstop, but

Matthew Lugo had trouble with the hop, and Hackenberg flew home with the game tying run to head to extra innings.

Greenville couldn't push a run across in the top of the 10th, and the Dash began the home half with

Moises Castillo as the ghost runner on second base. Duke Ellis was first up in the inning, and he moved Castillo over with a deep fly ball to left-center. Terrell Tatum was up next, he worked the count full, then smoked a ground ball through the pulled-in infield and into left field. Castillo jogged home, and the Dash walked this one off by a final score of 11-10.

Karan Patel earned the win for Winston-Salem after his scoreless appearance in the 10th, and Ryan Fernandez got the loss for Greenville.

