Cyclones Fall to BlueClaws 8-5 on Wednesday

June 1, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Lakewood, NJ - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Wednesday evening by the score of 8-5. The Cyclones held a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth, but the BlueClaws scored four in the fifth and four in the sixth to take control of the game.

After two scoreless frames to begin the game, JT Schwartz opened the scoring with a bases loaded double that plated three and gave the Cyclones a 3-0 lead. In the top of the fifth the lead would swell to 4-0 when Rowdey Jordan hit his second home run of the year.

But in the bottom of the fifth the Claws were finally able to get to Brooklyn starter Garrison Bryant scoring four runs to knot things up and chase him from the game. An inning later, with Justin Courtney on in relief, the BlueClaws scored four more runs to take an 8-4 lead.

That's how it would stay until the top of the ninth when Brooklyn mounted a two-out rally. JT Schwartz reached on an error before Brandon McIlwain had an RBI double that made it 8-5. Jose Peroza would then walk to bring Joe Suozzi to the plate with the tying run, but the Cyclone outfielder struck out to end the game.

