October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Henriquez's rhythm takes over, Wolverines bailamos 6-0 over the Steel!

Leo "The Octopus" Henriquez was stellar in tonight's 6-0 shutout win over the Chippewa Steel stopping 33 of 33 shots for his first career NAHL shutout!!!

Anchorage's Toby Carlson started the scoring for the Wolverines from a great feed from Romo Riego De Dios and Brock Devlin on the powerplay at the 5:51 mark of the first period. Cole Christian followed up scoring a beauty extending the Wolverines lead to 2-0 at the end of the first.

Both Christian and Carlson score again in the second period making the score 4-0. Both Christian and Carlson scoring their fourth goals on the season.

Wolverines continued to extend the lead going up 5-0 with his first career NAHL goal from Merit Waldrop assisted by both Sam Evert and Cole Frawner. Connor Jalbert put the icing on the cake scoring his second on the season and 6th of the game.

The Anchorage Wolverines return home tomorrow, preparing for not only our first home game of the 2024-25 season but for our inaugural game in the "iconic" Sullivan Arena.

Wolverines' faceoff against the Kenai River Brown Bears this Friday, October 11th, 7pm at the SULLIVAN ARENA.

