Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Split the Weekend in OT Thriller
October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks got their second and most exciting win of the season, following a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday night. Danbury appeared to play a more cool, calm, and collected game in comparison to previous games. Danbury started with a bang, grabbing back-to-back goals, 11 seconds apart.
Hat Tricks Take Control Early
Danbury got off to a great start, using their momentum from the closing sequence of Friday's game to jumpstart on Saturday. David Utkin and Niko Tournas would grab the first two goals and respective assists to set the tone early. The team also got their first goal on their first power play of the game, which is a special teams unit that has had its ups and downs to begin the season.
First Line Shines Bright
One thing that stood consistent this weekend was the first line, that scored a combined six points tonight. Utkin has proven to be a great pickup in the Maryland trade, as he has fit in the first line like a glove. The line also had a combined eight shots on goal throughout the game, which shows how dangerous this line can be to opposing defenses and goalies.
Fialkoff Grabs First Win As A Hat Trick
Netminder, Jack Fialkoff made his fifth start for Danbury, and put up some stellar stats in the victory. The New York native made 33 saves on 36 shots and put up a .917 save percentage in his victory. Fialkoff made several remarkable saves to keep Rochester at bay in regulation and overtime.
Next Game
The Hat Tricks take on the New Jersey Titans at the Danbury Ice Arena for an 8:00 p.m. puck drop on Tuesday, October 8. You can buy tickets at the door, or livestream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.
