Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Chippewa Steel

October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines take the ice for the final time before returning home to start their preparation for home opener at the Sullivan Arena.

The team takes on the Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls today for a 3:00pm AKST puck drop.

The two teams saw each other seven times through the 23-24 season, with the Wolverines taking all but one. The Steel carry a 3-1 home record on the season.

Stream the game on NAHLtv.com or join us at Matanuska Brewing for a Wolverines Watch Party!

