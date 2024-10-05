Brahmas Defeat Wranglers 5-2

October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







North Richland Hills, TX - The Lone Star Brahmas defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 5-2 on Friday night at NYTEX Sports Centre in the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

The Wranglers and Brahmas met for the first of two meetings at NYTEX Sports Centre on Friday to kick off their eight game season series against one another. Between the pipes Amarillo started the reigning NAHL Goaltender of the Month, Charlie Zolin, while the Brahmas went with Jack Spicer in net.

The first period saw a low shot count for both sides, but Amarillo struck first with 7:20 to go in the period when Carl Jacobson connected with Alexander Aleslov for the opening score. Jacobson found Aleslov waiting backdoor with a pass from the far circle for Aleslov's second goal of the season. Shortly afterward, Lone Star went to the power play where they tied the game up at 1-1 thanks to a goal from Anthony Cappello. His shot from the far circle snuck past Zolin to tie the game just 1:13 after Aleslov put Amarillo on top. After one period of play, the game was tied 1-1 and in the shot count 7-7. A skirmish after the final whistle of the period put the Brahmas on the power play to start the second period.

The Wranglers penalty kill held firm as the Brahmas opened the second frame on the man advantage, however, in the moments afterward Lone Star built up momentum and cashed in for two goals. First it was Anthony Capello getting his second of the night 4:28 in to put Lone Star up 2-1, then Charlie Masek scored 2:55 later to extend the Brahmas lead to 3-1. The Wranglers were able to turn the tides of momentum in their favor on a power play chance late in the period, as Trace Day scored from Maguire and Zolin to cut into the Brahma lead at 3-2 with 6:39 left in the second period. Lone Star had multiple power play chances in the second period but the Wranglers were up to the task and got the kill.

In the third period the Brahmas got more chances on the man advantage, as the Wranglers killed a penalty early on in the period. 6:43 into the period the Wranglers received a five minute major penalty and the Brahmas went back to the man advantage. The Wranglers were on their way to getting the kill, however another penalty turned the situation into a 5 on 3 Brahmas advantage, which they then scored on. Ower Kerr made it 4-2 Brahmas with 8:33 left in the final period. Lone Star would tack on an empty net goal from Charlie Masek to take the game at 5-2.

Charlie Zolin stopped 26/30 shots faced in the loss. Amarillo's special teams played well, with the power play going 1/2 and the penalty kill going 8/10. With the loss, the Wranglers fell to 6-2 and will look to get the weekend split with a win on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7:30 CDT, you can watch the game live on NATV or listen in on YouTube.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.