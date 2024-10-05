Wings Win Regular Season Home Opener

The Aberdeen Wings took on the Watertown Shamrocks in their Regular Season Home Opener which resulted in a 4-2 win for the Wings.

Leonid Bulgakov would get the scoring started for the Wings at the 10:56 mark of the first period. The Augustana commit would tally this as his fourth goal of the season, and Jibber Kuhl would get his second assist of the season. Then, just two minutes later, the Wings would lead by two when Ishan Mittoo would get his first goal of the regular season getting assists from Nick Reif, and Kyle Murray-Smith. The score would remain 2-0 in favor of the Wings heading into the second period.

To start the second period off, it would again be Leonid Bulgakov who would get his second goal of the night, and fifth goal of the season - this goal being assisted by Owen Pitters. Then, Jibber Kuhl would again add to the stat sheet getting his fourth of the season and getting assists from Sebastian Lillsund and Leonid Bulgakov. For the remainder of the second period, there would be a number of penalties being taken by both teams, some even resulting in game ejections. The Wings would have to go on the Penalty Kill, trying to kill off a 5 on three. However, at the 15:44 mark, Watertown's Owen Chartier would officially get them on the board. The score would be 4-1 heading into the third and final period.

The third period would see many fewer penalties, but also would not see any additional scoring for the Wings. The Shamrocks would add to their score when Ryan Whiterabbit would find the back of the net, but this would be the last of the scoring for the game. The ending score being 4-2 in favor of the Wings.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping 32 of 34.

Stars for this game were Ishan Mittoo (1 goal), Jibber Kuhl (1 goal, 1 assist), and Leonid Bulgakov (2 goals, 1 assist).

Next, the Wings look to take on the Watertown Shamrocks at the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena. Puck drops at 7:00.

