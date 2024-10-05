Hutchinson's OT Goal Propels Bugs to Series Sweep Over Warriors
October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Shreveport Mudbugs News Release
The Shreveport Mudbugs (4-4) outlasted the Oklahoma Warriors in OT, 2-1 on a game-winning goal from Cole Hutchinson just 29 seconds into the extra session in front of an energetic crowd at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
After a scoreless opening period, the Bugs broke the ice at 14:02 of the second when Andrej Paricka deflected in his first goal of the year in front to give SHV a 1-0 edge. Liam Doyle and Jonah Jasser earned the helpers on the game's first goal. The home team led in SOG, 17-14 after two.
OKW evened the score on a 5 on 3 PP at 11:33 of the third period when Travis Bryson banged in his third goal of the year from the right wing circle to make it a 1-1 contest.
The game stayed tied 1-1 sending the game into sudden death OT. SHV would net the game-winner as Cole Hutchinson who fired a shot from the right wing circle which snuck through the Oklahoma goalie's pads and into the back of the net sending the Bugs to another dramatic 2-1 victory and their first series sweep of the season.
Aden Gariepy made 19 stops to earn his second straight win in net.
The Bugs will continue their home-stand next weekend as they'll open a two-game series against the New Mexico Ice Wolves beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
