Hat Tricks Win in Overtime Thriller Over Rochester

October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks end their six-game skid following a thrilling overtime period and four goals, with Niko Tournas grabbing two goals and an assist to lead Danbury to their second victory.

It looked as if Danbury's momentum to close out last night's game carried over into today's opening frame. Although they went on a four and two-minute penalty kill, the Hat Tricks struck first late in the third on their first power play. Hat Tricks forward, David Utkin, grabbed his first goal as a Hat Trick off an assist from forward, Niko Tournas, 18:39 into the opening frame. This would also mark his first goal of the 2024-25 season. 11 seconds later, Utkin would return the favor to Tournas, assisting him on Niko's second goal of the season to make it 2-0. However, Rochester would get themselves on the board following Jr. Americans forward, Owen King, scoring from behind the goal line interestingly.

Players from both sides started getting chippy with each other in the second frame. Hat Tricks forward, Niko Tournas and Jr. Americans defenseman, Quinlan Clair were both sent to the box 5:21 into the period for roughing, creating the first 4-on-4 of the game. Danbury would also suffer their second double minor of the game, following Hat Tricks defenseman, Pierre Larocque, getting called for high-sticking. Each team would grab one more power play each to close out the second, with neither being converted. The second period also had a total of 12 penalty minutes assessed.

Rochester came out to play in the final frame, as forward, Hugo Branthsson would score 27 seconds into the period, tying the game up at two. Jr. Americans defenseman, Dexter Kichline would give Rochester their first lead of the game, with 15:16 remaining in the period. Hat Tricks forward, Ben Dempster tipped in the game tying goal, following a slapshot from defenseman Pierre Larocque, 8:57 into the period. Netminders, Jack Fialkoff (DAN) and Florian Wade (ROC) would keep the score knotted at three to send it into overtime.

The Hat Tricks started the overtime period by making smart decisions with the puck, while calculating their entries on the fly. Their would be quite a few opportunities that did not get through Jr. American goaltender, Florian Wade, yet he was top of each one. A turnover in the Rochester defensive zone lead to Hat Tricks forwards, Gates Omicioli and Niko Tournas creating a 2-on-0, with Niko Tournas going top shelf on Wade to seal the deal in overtime.

The Hat Tricks are back in action at the Danbury Ice Arena on Tuesday, October 8, as they host the New Jersey Titans. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. and you can buy tickets at the door, or livestream the contest on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

