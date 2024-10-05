Defensive Lapses Cost Wilderness in Opener vs. Springfield

October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

For the second time in its last four games, the Minnesota Wilderness saw a multiple-goal lead evaporate Friday night, as the Springfield Jr. Blues captured the opener of a weekend series with a 4-3 triumph.

The Wilderness held leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before the Jr. Blues scored three unanswered goals to secure the victory.

Minnesota opened the game with two goals over the game's first 3:54. The first goal, coming just 18 seconds in, was scored on a redirection by Brady Zugec of a shot taken by Zach Howard.

That was followed by Zach Homer firing in a rebound at 3:54 to make it 2-0.

After a Springfield goal made it 2-1 midway through the first period, the Wilderness restored its 2-goal advantage thanks to a Frantisek Netusil tap-in at the 9:42 mark of period 2.

The Jr. Blues began its comeback late in the 2 nd and followed with two third period goals. Niko Laus fired in a rebound of his own shot for the eventual game-winner with 1:33 left in the third period.

Springfield outshot the Wilderness 39-32. Nick Erickson suffered the loss with 35 saves. Frank Murphy secured the win making 29 saves.

The Wilderness were held without a goal on three power play chances, while the Jr. Blues finished 1-for-3.

This follows a Wilderness collapse that occurred on Sept. 25 vs. the Northeast Generals. In that contest, Minnesota held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before the Generals rallied to win 4-3.

The final game of its home series vs. Springfield will be Saturday night with opening puck drop set for 7:15.

