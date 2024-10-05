Rhinos Take Grit 5-1 in Game 1

October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: El Paso Rhinos 5 @ Colorado Grit 1 - Rhinos hit the road this weekend to face off against the Grit for the second time this season! The puck dropped here in Greeley, Colorado this wonderful Friday evening and the Rhinos were quick on the uptake as Roope Tuomioska took the first goal of the night at just under three minutes into the first period. El Paso keeps Colorado at bay and we head into the second period with a 1-0 lead. Beckett Hinschliff doubles the lead over the Grit with yet another goal deep into the second. Entering the third the Grit puts some pressure on the Rhinos, cutting their lead in half at just under nine minutes into the third period. Now at 2-1 the Rhinos kick it into high gear as AJ Reed makes it 3-1. With the clock ticking down the Rhinos take two back-to-back goals in the last two minutes as Tuomioska earns his second of the night, followed by Brendan Coughlin. Rhinos take Game #1 with a 5-1 victory.

