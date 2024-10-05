IceRays Victorious in Home Opener Over New Mexico 4-1

October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (6-1-1) were victorious in their home opener over the New Mexico Ice Wolves (1-5-1) by a final score of 4-1 at the American Bank Center Friday night. IceRays Goalie Nikita Volsky made 40 saves in his sixth win of the season after securing the NAHL South Division Star of the Week for his performance at the NAHL Showcase.

The first period was dominated by net-minding on both ends, Volsky faced 14 of his 41 shots in the first period as New Mexico was trying to puncture Corpus Christi early. The games first power play went to New Mexico when Billy Biederman was ushered off for holding. The IceRays have been superb down a man this season and that continued tonight going a perfect three-for-three on the kill. Corpus Christi was handed an opportunity late in the period but was unable to convert heading into the first intermission tied at zero.

We saw another 15 minutes of action without a goal to begin the second. It was not until Colin Watson was able to beat Ice Wolves Goalie Brendan Holahan with a wrist shot that dribbled through his five hole to put the IceRays on top 1-0. The IceRays have scored first in all eight games this season. That was just the beginning of an offensive onslaught from Corpus Christi. A few moments later, Colin Watson scored his second of the game and season into a wide-open net after Holahan stopped Nick Sinani on a breakaway. The IceRays added one more for good measure exactly a minute later, Defenseman Raymond Perrault took off through the neutral zone, received a pass from Stephan Kuznetsov and beat two defenders to score and extend the IceRays lead to 3-0. It was Perrault's first goal of the season and Kuznetsov extended his point streak to six games.

"For half the game I think they controlled the game, they really came at us, and we have to give them credit, said Head Coach Sylvain Cloutier following the win. Maybe the last 10 minutes of the 2nd period we took over the game, we got our chances and Watson scored two big goals for us... we got to be happy we won the game, but we didn't play the way we can play."

New Mexico would not go down without a fight and set the tone early by scoring just 19 seconds into the period off a deflection by Ben Polomsky. The Ice Wolves continued to pepper Volsky who came up with save after save the rest of the period. New Mexico pulled their goalie with three minutes to play for the extra attacker. A puck came free to Kuznetsov in his own zone and was able to send it 160 feet into the back of an empty net to seal off a 4-1 victory for the IceRays in their home opener.

NEXT

The IceRays and Ice Wolves meet again tomorrow night for game two of a three game series at the American Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 PM.

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK. And for more information on the IceRays throughout the offseason, visit goicerays.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.