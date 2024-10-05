Black Bears Send Rebels Retreating with 6-1 Win

October 5, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After a 2-0 Maryland Black Bears victory on Friday night over the Philadelphia Rebels, the Black Bears wanted to close out the weekend with a big win capitalizing on chances given to them. Maryland did just that, scoring three powerplay goals and only taking two minor penalties as the Black Bears trounced the Philadelphia Rebels 6-1.

Maryland got the scoring started in the first period when forward Luke Janus won a puck battle behind the net and fed the puck to the high slot where forward Luke Rubin snapped a shot five-hole on Rebels goaltender Owen Crudale to make it 1-0 Black Bears. Philadelphia started off the scoring strong, tying the game with a wrist shot from forward Abzal Alibek, beating Maryland goaltender Ryan Denes glove side for a 1-1 tie. Then the parade to the penalty box began for the Rebels as they took five minor penalties in the second period. The first two led to a five-on-three advantage for the Black Bears which was cashed in on by forward and captain Tyler Stern, who took a pass from forward Harrison Smith from the near corner and put it under the pad of Crudale for a 2-1 lead. Later in the period, Maryland was rewarded another powerplay where defenseman Aiden Lawson let a wrist shot goal from the far circle to the top left corner for a 3-1 lead. The goal was Lawson's first as a Black Bear. Maryland added to the lead 3:55 after that when forward Riley Fast put a rebound home from a shot from Stern into an empty net to make it 4-1. The Rebels then pulled Crudale and put in goaltender Beau Lane, who started the night prior against the Black Bears.

Maryland continued to grind, generating chances and getting great saves from Ryan Denes. This effort was rewarded with another powerplay, where forward Isac Nielsen scored on a scramble in front of the net for a 5-1 lead. Forward Kareem El-Bashir capped off the scoring when Smith stole the puck from Lane behind the net and got El-Bashir the puck. El-Bashir snapped the puck under Lane's glove for a 6-1 Black Bears lead, a lead they would not relinquish. Denes put up 29 saves in his first win as a Maryland Black Bear.

Maryland hits the road for games against the Rochester Jr. Americans on Friday, October 10th, and Saturday, October 11th. The Black Bears return home on Friday, October 18th, to start a series against the Maine Nordiques. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.