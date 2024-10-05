Bruins Fall to Minot in Home Opener

Austin, Minn. - Special teams proved to be the difference maker in Friday night's home opener as the Austin Bruins (4-1-0-0) fell to the Minot Minotauros (2-2-0-0) 5-1.

The Minotauros entered Friday's contest as one of two teams in the NAHL who had not scored a power play goal. The Bruins on the other hand were one of two who had not allowed a power play goal. After taking a 2-0 lead, the next three goals for Minot came on the power play.

EJ Paddington provided the only goal for the Bruins, 3:20 into the third period on a tip-in from Alex Laurenza. Paddington's goal marks his seventh in the season, keeping him tied for second in the NAHL. Laurenza's assist puts him at seven on the year, extending the Union College commit's point streak to five straight games.

The Bruins are back in action Saturday night for game two against Minot with puck drop set for 7:05pm. Tickets can be found at tickets.austinbruins.com.

