Hello, Newman Former Indians MVP Returns to Indy on Rehab

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that Indianapolis' 2018 Most Valuable Player, Kevin Newman, will begin a major league rehab assignment tonight at Victory Field. He will be the fifth major league rehabber to appear with the Indians this season, following outfielder Anthony Alford and pitchers Sam Howard, Max Kranick and Duane Underwood Jr.

Newman, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain on April 27. He appeared in 14 games with Pittsburgh prior to his injury and hit .250 (12-for-48) with five extra-base hits and eight RBI.

The Poway, Calif., native made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2018 after hitting .302 (132-for-437) with 74 runs scored and 30 doubles in 109 games for Indy that season. On Aug. 7, 2018 vs. Lehigh Valley, Newman completed the first of two cycles (also: Jacob Stallings) in the eighth inning in a span of four at- bats. His cycle was the fifth by an Indians batter since 1996 and the first to occur at Victory Field since Jeff Clement in 2012.

The shortstop last appeared at Victory Field in 2019 on a rehab assignment. In his career, he has appeared in 157 games with the Indians and owns a .294 batting average (186-for-633) with 102 runs scored, 43 doubles and 35 stolen bases.

Newman was originally selected by Pittsburgh as the 19th overall pick in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona. He made his major league debut on Aug. 16, 2018 vs. Chicago (NL).

The Indians begin a six-game series vs. the Toledo Mud Hens tonight at 6:35 PM ET, with Daily Deals, Bark in the Park, Baseball in Education and Prospects Weekend highlighting the homestand.

Single- game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health

