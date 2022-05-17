Rodriguez Fans 11 in Norfolk Win over Charlotte

May 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- The Norfolk Tides (16-21) snapped a season-high five-game losing skid by winning the series opener over the Charlotte Knights (15-22), 4-1, on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Grayson Rodriguez was spectacular yet again for Norfolk, tossing 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing three hits while fanning a season-high 11 batters. He whiffed at least two batters in each of the first five innings, including punching out the side in the fourth.

Rodriguez has amassed 57 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work this season in his eight starts. He currently leads the International League in strikeouts and also became the first pitcher in the league to reach the 50 strikeout mark.

Kyle Stowers and Adley Rutschman provided the offense for the Tides, with the pair hitting two-run blasts in the first and eighth innings, respectively.

Mike Baumann and Marcos Diplán ended the game by combining to allow one run on one hit, with four strikeouts over the final 3.2 frames. Tides pitchers whiffed 15 Knights total on the night, setting a new team season-high.

Richie Martin was the lone Norfolk batter to record multiple hits in the contest, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and was along for the ride on both home runs, his first game with multiple runs scored since April 26.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow night for game two of this six-game set at Truist Field. LHP Zac Lowther (0-4, 10.00) is slated to start for the Tides with the Knights starter to be announced. First pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

GRAYSON RODRIGUEZ'S PUNCH-OUT!!: Grayson Rodriguez fanned a season-high 11 batters tonight and has now fanned at least eight batters in consecutive starts...that is the second time that he has had such a streak this season and he is the only pitcher in the International League this year to have four outings with at least eight strikeouts...he has amassed a total of 57 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work this season.

STOWERS POWER: Kyle Stowers went 1-for-4 with a run, home run and two RBI in tonight's series opener...he has now homered in consecutive games for the second time this season and the first since April 14-15...he has an RBI three-straight contests, also for the second time this year, for the first time since April 13-15.

SIT 'EM DOWN: The Tides pitching staff struck out 15 batters tonight, setting a season-high, and they have now fanned at least eight batters in seven-straight games, including four games that they have recorded double-digit punchouts...in the month of May, Norfolk pitchers have struck out at least eight batters in 13 of 14, totaling 141 in the month.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.