Bisons Use Big Inning to Defeat Syracuse 9-3 in Series Opener

BUFFALO, NY - Opening up a six-game series against the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night, the Buffalo Bisons kicked things off with a big 9-3 win from Sahlen Field.

After a quiet first three innings for both sides, the Bisons got things started in the fourth when Otto López tripled prior to Cullen Large going deep off Mets starter Rob Zastryzny to break the scoring. The homer was Large's first of the season.

The Herd did most of their damage the following frame, however, tagging veteran reliever Tommy Hunter with five runs, though two were unearned thanks to a pair of errors by shortsop Tzu-Wei Lin, headlined by RBI doubles off the bats of López and Gabriel Moreno.

Moreno, who had himself another four-hit night and also stole his second bag of the season, recorded another RBI double in the sixth, cashing home Cavan Biggio to make it 8-0. Biggio also reached base three times tonight, going 2-4 with a double and a walk to raise his slash line to .412/.524/.588 with the Herd.

Equally as impressive as the offensive output was the job done by Casey Lawrence, who threw a season-high seven innings allowing just one run off four hits while walking none and striking out nine. Lawrence's nine K's are also a season best and tie his career high, having previously reached the mark way back in 2013 while pitching for Single-A Dunedin.

The Mets tacked on two runs in the eighth off a two-run homer by Nick Plummer off Derek Holland, but the Bisons would get one back in the bottom half thanks to an RBI double by Nathan Lukes. Matt Gage then came on and had a perfect ninth to seal the win.

The Bisons and Mets will continue their series tomorrow night with Nick Allgeyer on the mound for the Herd against Connor Grey for Syracuse. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. EST.

