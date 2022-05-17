Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-22) vs Worcester Red Sox (15-21)

Game 36 | Road Game 18 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

LHP Matt Krook (1-3, 4.40) vs RHP Josh Winckowski (1-0, 2.75)

KROOK: Took loss after 3.2 innings, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 HR, 3 BB, 7 K (ties season high - 5x) 5/11 vs Syracuse (8-7 L)

WINCKOWSKI: Pitched just two innings in start, allowing 1 H, 1 BB with 2 K in ND vs Rochester 5/11 (3-2 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 15, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets on Sunday 3-1 to win for the second consecutive day. JP Sears pitched 5.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Sears made his fourth start of the season for the RailRiders and didn't allow a run over 5.2 innings with six punch outs. He finished the week with 9.1 scoreless innings and 14 strikeouts across two starts. Thomas Szapucki took the ball for the Mets and gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings of work. The RailRiders jumped ahead in the fourth on a solo home run from Estevan Florial. With the big fly, Florial extended his team-high on-base streak to 15 games. Two batters later, Miguel Andújar drove Ender Inciarte home to make it 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Syracuse cut the lead in half in the sixth inning on Tzu-Wei Lin's first long ball of the year. In the bottom of the frame, SWB got the run back to make it 3-1 courtesy of Andújar's fourth home run this season. Andújar finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Michael Gomez, David McKay, Zach Greene and Greg Weissert combined to allow just one run over 3.1 innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen and close out the 3-1 victory. Sears (1-0) picked up his first win for SWB. Weissert tied Shelby Miller for the team lead with his third save of the season. Szapucki (0-3) suffered the loss for Syracuse.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road for their first trip to Polar Park as they take on the Worcester Red Sox. The two teams are scheduled to play 24 games against each other this season with the first two series of the year in Massachusetts. Polar Park opened in 2021 as this is just the second season of this ballpark's existence. The RailRiders played here 19 times last season, going 11-8 at Polar Park. They will play 12 games in Worcester this season.

FIRESIDE MATT - Matt Krook will make his fourth career start at Polar Park tonight. It will be his sixth career start against the WooSox. In this ballpark, Krook has allowed eight earned runs in 10.1 IP (6.97 ERA). He has been riddled with baserunners in his career against Worcester with a career 3.00 WHIP against them. After an impressive run in the month of April where he held a 1.96 ERA across five starts and 23.0 IP, Krook has allowed ten earned runs in his last two starts (7.2 IP). In April, opponents hit .198 against him. In May, his BAA is .371.

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial enters this series on a three-game hitting streak and with hits in nine of his last ten games played. He also holds a fifteen-game on base streak, the longest for any RailRider this season. He has raised his on base percentage from .311 to .365 (54 point difference) during the streak. The longest on-base streak of his RailRiders career is eighteen-straight that occurred from June 11 to July 7, 2021 (.448 OBP). 2022 is Florial's second season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

BE HUMBLE, SIT DOWN - RailRiders pitchers in their series against Syracuse struck out 64 batters while only walking 14, good for a 4.57 strikeout/walk ratio in the series. The most strikeouts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching had tallied in a single series this season prior to last week was 59 when they hosted Lehigh Valley from April 26 to May 1. Their 4.57 strikeout/walk ratio is the best ratio they've put up in a single series this year.

MAKIN' MOVES - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has made a handful of roster moves prior to the start of the series in Worcester. Oswaldo Cabrera was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on Monday. Derek Dietrich and Ken Waldichuk were promoted to the RailRiders from Double-A Somerset today. Carlos Espinal and José Mujica were transferred to Double-A Somerset. Additionally, Ryan LaMarre was activated from the 7-Day Injured List. Five roster moves on Tuesday is the most in a single day for the RailRiders this season.

AVENGERS: ENDER GAME - Prior to Saturday's game, Ender Inciarte was activated from the COVID-19 Injured List. He was placed there on April 30. He came in defensively in the ninth inning Saturday to play left field and gathered a pair of fly outs. Saturday's contest was the first game action for Inciarte in the month of May. He went 1 for 3 in his first start back on Sunday with a run scored.

NOT SO WOO - The Worcester Red Sox enter today on a ten-game losing streak. It is the longest active losing streak in all of professional baseball, second are the Montgomery Biscuits and Omaha Storm Chasers (7). During the stretch, the WooSox have scored 27 runs (2.7 runs per game average) but have allowed 59 runs to score during (5.9 runs per game average). Their last victory came on May 5 in game one of a doubleheader against the Toledo Mud Hens (5-4 W). They had a 15-11 record before this losing streak.

QUICK HITS - Worcester is the only opposing team the RailRiders visit twice (series) before hosting this season... SWB has one more win (7) on the road than they do at home (6)... After winning their first four games on the road, the RailRiders have a 3-10 mark away from PNC Field... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has made 23 transactions in the month of May. They had 18 in the entirety of April...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be on the road this week to face the Worcester Red Sox in their first trip to Massachusetts this year. They will return home on Tuesday, May 24 to host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. It's "Twosday". Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies & The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (26-9) defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Monday. Luis Severino struck out seven batters. Jose Trevino, Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo all homered in the victory. Jameson Taillon faces Spenser Watkins today at 7:05 PM at OPACY... The Somerset Patriots (21-11) powered their way to a 12-8 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday. Chad Bell and Oliver Dunn drove in four each. Michael Beltre picked up three RBI. Mitch Spence gets the start today against Reading at 6:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (15-17) dropped the series finale to the Aberdeen IronBirds 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Austin Wells continued his surge with a 3-for-5 effort in the loss, finishing the series 9-for-22 (.409) with 2 HR, 5 RBIs and 5 BB. Blane Abeyta starts against the Brooklyn Cyclones tonight at 7:00 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (14-18) dropped a 5-3 contest against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Anthony Garcia launched his seventh home run of the season. The Tarpons are back at home tonight to host the St. Lucie Mets at 6:30 PM...

