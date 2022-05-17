Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes 5.17
May 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
RED WINGS NOTES
WHAT A RUN: With a loss tonight vs. Lehigh Valley the Wings end a nine-game win streak, their longest in 30 years...despite tonight's loss the Wings are still in sole possession of first place in the international league, leading Buffalo by three full games in the standings.
RAKE NOLL: Posting a 2-for-4 night at the plate with a double, Jake Noll registered his tenth multi-hit game of the season...the infielder becomes the third Red Wing to register ten or more multi-hit games this season, with Joey Meneses (11) and Luis Garcia (13) leading the clubhouse in that category...all ten of Noll's multi-hit performances have been two-hit games...Noll also leads the International League in doubles, with 12 on the year.
ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END: Luis Garcia committed a fielding error in the top of the 5th, ending his scoreless innings streak at 224.2 consecutive innings...after posting four errors in the first series of the season at Toledo, Luis Garcia settled in at shortstop, posting 26 errorless games in the field.
JOEY DOUBLES: With a double in the bottom of the 8th, Joey Meneses extended his hitting streak to 13 games...Meneses hit streak is the longest active hit streak in Minor League baseball...the infielder's hit streak dates back to April 30th, with eight of the righty's 17 hits going for extra bases.
2-OUT WARRIORS: Coming into tonight, the Wings had the second most 2-out RBI in the International League with 78 on the year...tonight Rochester added to that total with four more runs when down to their final out in the inning...coming from Lucius Fox, Andrew Young and Josh Palacios.
â
âIRONPIGS NOTES
WHEN PIGS FLY: The IronPigs scored double-digit runs for the seventh time this season, tying the Charlotte Knights for the most in the International League.
STILL SCORLESS: Lehigh Valley starter Bailey Falter is yet to allow a run this season through his first three appearances with the IronPigs...the left-hander has totaled 10.1 scoreless innings allowing just 3 hits.
ââNEXT GAME
Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester
ââWednesday, May 18th
First Pitch 6:05 pm
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 17, 2022
- Four-Run Eighth Gives Columbus Series Lead - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes 5.17 - Rochester Red Wings
- Jonathan Davis Leads Sounds to Win over Bats - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs keep Red Wings from flying - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hicklen Grand Slam Pushes Omaha over St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Overwhelmed by Oviedo in 8-2 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bases Loaded Walk Costs Bats in Nashville - Louisville Bats
- Wings Fall in Series Opener with Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jonathan Davis Leads Sounds to Win over Bats - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Keep Red Wings from Flying Early Runs Decided the Game for Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints' Losing Streak Reaches Franchise Record Eight, Lose 8-1 to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Fall to Tides 4-1 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Snap Losing Streak, Beat RailRiders 4-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians' Pitching Silences Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- Hot Bats Blast Memphis Past Gwinnett for Sixth-Straight Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Toledo Bats Fall Silent in Indianapolis - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Lose 4-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Use Big Inning to Defeat Syracuse 9-3 in Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Drops Series Opener to Hot-Hitting Buffalo, 9-3 - Syracuse Mets
- Rodriguez Fans 11 in Norfolk Win over Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- May 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (19-15) vs. Indianapolis Indians (17-17) - Indianapolis Indians
- Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival Is Now Free Admission - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Falls to Durham in Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Hot Start Propels Team to Victory - Durham Bulls
- Hello, Newman Former Indians MVP Returns to Indy on Rehab - Indianapolis Indians
- Martin & Crick Promoted to White Sox Today - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.