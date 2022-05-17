Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes 5.17

May 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







RED WINGS NOTES

WHAT A RUN: With a loss tonight vs. Lehigh Valley the Wings end a nine-game win streak, their longest in 30 years...despite tonight's loss the Wings are still in sole possession of first place in the international league, leading Buffalo by three full games in the standings.

RAKE NOLL: Posting a 2-for-4 night at the plate with a double, Jake Noll registered his tenth multi-hit game of the season...the infielder becomes the third Red Wing to register ten or more multi-hit games this season, with Joey Meneses (11) and Luis Garcia (13) leading the clubhouse in that category...all ten of Noll's multi-hit performances have been two-hit games...Noll also leads the International League in doubles, with 12 on the year.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END: Luis Garcia committed a fielding error in the top of the 5th, ending his scoreless innings streak at 224.2 consecutive innings...after posting four errors in the first series of the season at Toledo, Luis Garcia settled in at shortstop, posting 26 errorless games in the field.

JOEY DOUBLES: With a double in the bottom of the 8th, Joey Meneses extended his hitting streak to 13 games...Meneses hit streak is the longest active hit streak in Minor League baseball...the infielder's hit streak dates back to April 30th, with eight of the righty's 17 hits going for extra bases.

2-OUT WARRIORS: Coming into tonight, the Wings had the second most 2-out RBI in the International League with 78 on the year...tonight Rochester added to that total with four more runs when down to their final out in the inning...coming from Lucius Fox, Andrew Young and Josh Palacios.

âIRONPIGS NOTES

WHEN PIGS FLY: The IronPigs scored double-digit runs for the seventh time this season, tying the Charlotte Knights for the most in the International League.

STILL SCORLESS: Lehigh Valley starter Bailey Falter is yet to allow a run this season through his first three appearances with the IronPigs...the left-hander has totaled 10.1 scoreless innings allowing just 3 hits.

ââNEXT GAME

Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester

ââWednesday, May 18th

First Pitch 6:05 pm

