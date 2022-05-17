Jonathan Davis Leads Sounds to Win over Bats

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds rallied late to put together a 4-3 series-opening win over the Louisville Bats in front of 6,007 fans and nearly 300 dogs on a Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday at First Horizon Park.

Jonathan Davis was the star of the show in the win. The Sounds center fielder launched a game-tying home run in the fifth and he made a spectacular diving catch in the top of the seventh to prevent Louisville from re-gaining the lead.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, Davis cracked his first home run of the year to the seats in left field to even the game. A few batters later, David Dahl gave Nashville its first lead of the game with a run-scoring double to the gap in left-center.

Louisville battled back and evened the game when Taylor Motter started the top of the seventh with a solo homer off reliever Peter Strzelecki. Louisville was in prime position to take the lead when JT Riddle followed Motter's homer with Louisville's third triple of the game.

Strzelecki battled back to strike out the next two batters. Juniel Querecuto followed and hit a high fly ball into the gap in left-center. Davis flew in from center field and made a full extension diving catch to keep the game at 3-3.

The Sounds regained the lead for good when Mark Mathias drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh.

Connor Sadzeck struck out three batters in a scoreless eighth inning and Hobie Harris worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to notch his third save of the season.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (3-1, 1.96) starts for Nashville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville's 25-11 record is the team's best start through 36 games since at least 1998 when the franchise began play in the Pacific Coast League.

Jonathan Davis hit his first home run of the season and is the 12th Sound to homer in 2022.

David Dahl (2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB) had his ninth multi-hit game of the season and his hitting .306 (30-for-98).

The three triples the Sounds allowed are the most in a game this season.

