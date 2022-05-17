IronPigs keep Red Wings from flying
May 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-17) scored ten runs over the first three innings on Tuesday evening against the Rochester Red Wings (24-13). The 'Pigs would go on to win 11-5 as Bailey Falter (1-0) would earn his first win of the season. Falter gave up just one hit over five innings, while issuing just one walk and struck out seven batters.
Scott Kingery made an immediate impact in his return to the IronPigs as he drove in Darick Hall with an RBI single against Cade Cavalli (1-3) in the top of the first inning. Yairo Munoz followed with a bases-clearing double and Jorge Bonifacio added an RBI single.
With Lehigh Valley leading 5-0 and chasing Cavalli out of the game, they scored four runs against Carson Teel in the top of the second inning to extend their lead to 9-0. Dustin Peterson hit an RBI single that was followed by a three-run double from Nick Maton. Darick Hall added a run in the top of the third inning against Ben Braymer, scoring Matt Vierling on a force out.
Rochester scored four runs against Corey Oswalt in the bottom of the sixth inning that cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 10-4. Jake Noll hit a two-run single, Josh Palacios hit an RBI single, and Lucius Fox hit an RBI double. Andrew Young hit an RBI single against Michael Kelly in the bottom of the eighth inning that scored Joey Meneses and cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 10-5.
Jorge Bonifacio homered in the top of the ninth inning against Patrick Murphy that gave Lehigh Valley an 11-5 lead. The home run for Bonifacio was his fourth of the season.
The IronPigs and Red Wings will continue their series on Wednesday evening at Frontier Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
