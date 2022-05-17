Bulls Hot Start Propels Team to Victory

The Durham Bulls (17-20) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (20-17) in the series opener of their six-game series. With the win, the Bulls get the early series lead and extend their season-long winning streak to five games.

After a scoreless first inning, Durham got on the board first with an RBI double from 1B Jim Haley in the second, followed by an RBI groundout by LF Ruben Cardenas. SS Tristan Gray would round out the inning for the Bulls with an RBI single for the 4-0 lead.

After another scoreless third inning, the Bulls continued to extend their lead in the fourth, starting with a two-run triple from Cardenas for a 6-0 lead and a two-run shot from Gray to give Durham their second four-run inning of the contest.

Jacksonville would get on the board on a two-run homer of their own from RF Jarar Encarnacion to trim the deficit to six in the eighth. LF JJ Bleday reached home plate on a pitching error and 3B Willians Astudillo connected on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 8-4.

Durham pitcher Tommy Romero got the start on the mound, throwing five scoreless innings, allowing three hits, and ringing up five strikeouts, picking up the win. Jacksonville pitcher Max Meyer picks up the loss.

The Bulls continue their road trip in Jacksonville on Wednesday evening for game two vs the Jumbo Shrimp. LHP Josh Fleming is expected to get the starting nod on the mound for Durham and RHP Bryan Hoeing is scheduled to start for Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The Bulls return to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 24th to take on the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

