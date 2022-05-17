Martin & Crick Promoted to White Sox Today

May 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Davis Martin, who is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts with the Knights this season, had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Martin will make his major-league debut as the starter in game two of today's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Martin, 25, was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 14th round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft. He began the 2022 season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and posted a 2-1 mark with a 3.00 ERA in five games started (24.0 innings pitched). The Texas native also compiled 33 strikeouts over that span with the Barons.

The 25-year-old was promoted to the Knights on May 5 and made his Triple-A debut on May 6 at Gwinnett. He earned the win after allowing just two earned runs over six innings pitched. Most recently, he tossed six shutout innings for the Knights on May 12 against Indianapolis to earn his second win. He has allowed just two earned runs over two starts with the Knights (12.0 innings pitched).

Additionally, RHP Kyle Crick was added to the White Sox today and will serve as the 27th player for the team's doubleheader against Kansas City. The 29-year-old has appeared in four games with the Knights this season and went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (4.0 IP). In seven appearances with the White Sox this season, Krick is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA (6.0 IP).

The Knights will open a six-game homestand tonight against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). First pitch of tonight's game is set for 6:35 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. Tickets are available in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, online at www.CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.