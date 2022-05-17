Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival Is Now Free Admission

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 21 at Coca-Cola Park is now FREE admission! The event will run from 12-6 p.m. and will feature dozens of various food trucks. In addition to the wide variety of food options, the event boasts a variety of craft beer selections, mixed drinks, live music, and other fun activities around Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs will be reaching out to guests who have pre-purchased tickets via phone or email to let them know that the dollar amount they spent on the tickets purchased, will now be used towards other event expenses. For guests who don't respond to initial contact by the IronPigs via phone or email, are then encouraged to call the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447) by Friday, May 20.

Guests can also receive a refund on their ticket if they so choose and then pay full price for parking and beverages.

Parking for the Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival is $8. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the IronPigs Concession Stands. The IronPigs will have a beverage station located on the field.

Axecessive Force -Mobile Axe Throwing will be on hand for guests to enjoy during the Food Truck Festival. Axecessive Force is the largest mobile axe throwing provider on the east coast.

Here is a list of the food trucks that are participating:

K Town Pub

La Frikitona

Taco Town

Kona Ice

Flying V

Dino's Sweets

Cone Appetite

Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels

Grumpy's BBQ

Josie's Fancy Funnels

Humpty's Dumplings

Lu Taqueria

Meat Wagon

Blend Life

Caribbean Cuisine

Angels on Wheels 5009

Wow Wagon

Paul and Charlies Italian Sausage

Slide on By

Grilly Cheese

Popcorn Pit

Scoop O Dough

Langen's Patties

Live music will be taking place at the Food Truck Festival. Here is a list of the musical acts that will be attending:

Steel Creek Band

Seth Witcher

Dead Jimmy

Several family activities will be available including cornhole beer pong, and access to the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Kids Zone, appearances by IronPigs mascots, etc.

Fans can go to CocaColaParkEvents.com for an updated list of food truck and food vendor participants.

