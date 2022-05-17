Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival Is Now Free Admission
May 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 21 at Coca-Cola Park is now FREE admission! The event will run from 12-6 p.m. and will feature dozens of various food trucks. In addition to the wide variety of food options, the event boasts a variety of craft beer selections, mixed drinks, live music, and other fun activities around Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs will be reaching out to guests who have pre-purchased tickets via phone or email to let them know that the dollar amount they spent on the tickets purchased, will now be used towards other event expenses. For guests who don't respond to initial contact by the IronPigs via phone or email, are then encouraged to call the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447) by Friday, May 20.
Guests can also receive a refund on their ticket if they so choose and then pay full price for parking and beverages.
Parking for the Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival is $8. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the IronPigs Concession Stands. The IronPigs will have a beverage station located on the field.
Axecessive Force -Mobile Axe Throwing will be on hand for guests to enjoy during the Food Truck Festival. Axecessive Force is the largest mobile axe throwing provider on the east coast.
Here is a list of the food trucks that are participating:
K Town Pub
La Frikitona
Taco Town
Kona Ice
Flying V
Dino's Sweets
Cone Appetite
Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels
Grumpy's BBQ
Josie's Fancy Funnels
Humpty's Dumplings
Lu Taqueria
Meat Wagon
Blend Life
Caribbean Cuisine
Angels on Wheels 5009
Wow Wagon
Paul and Charlies Italian Sausage
Slide on By
Grilly Cheese
Popcorn Pit
Scoop O Dough
Langen's Patties
Live music will be taking place at the Food Truck Festival. Here is a list of the musical acts that will be attending:
Steel Creek Band
Seth Witcher
Dead Jimmy
Several family activities will be available including cornhole beer pong, and access to the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Kids Zone, appearances by IronPigs mascots, etc.
Fans can go to CocaColaParkEvents.com for an updated list of food truck and food vendor participants.
