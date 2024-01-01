Heartlanders Fall on New Year's Eve, 3-2

Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed a go-ahead goal to Rapid City Rush forward Keltie Jeri-Leon with 46 seconds left in a 3-2 loss Sunday at The Monument.

Max Johnson scored the game's opening goal at 5:48 of the first period, assisted by Casey Dornbach. On the play, Dornbach chipped it off a stick to himself and then swept it in front for Johnson. He slid it through the legs of the goaltender for his first Iowa goal.

Brett Gravelle tied the game at one with a power-play goal at :22 of the second.

Iowa's Casey Dornbach scored a minute into the third on the power play, his fourth of the season, but Rapid City's Brandon Yeamans and Jeri-Leon scored the next two goals to win the game.

Drew DeRidder took the loss despite 39 saves.

Connor Murphy blocked 34 in victory.

Iowa continues a seven-game road trip with back-to-back games at Fort Wayne Sat., Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great day at Xtream Arena.

Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena.

