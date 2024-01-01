Gladiators End 2023 with Loss

Savannah, GA. The Atlanta Gladiators (11-18-0-0) fell behind in the second period, and despite a strong push in the third period they could not find an equalizer as they fell 3-1 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (11-16-3-1) Sunday night at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

First Star: Brent Pedersen (SAV) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Nolan Valleau (SAV) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Jordan Kaplan (SAV) - 1 goal

The Ghost Pirates opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (11:53).

The Gladiators tied the game early in the second period to tie the game up at one (00:55). Mitch Fossier sent a stretch pass to Micah Miller who made no mistake as he wired home his 10th goal of the season for Atlanta.

Just over five minutes later the Ghost Pirates regained their lead to make the score 2-1 (7:11).

Savannah extended their lead to two-goals in the third period to pull ahead 3-1 (9:07).

Atlanta pulled goaltender Brad Barone in the final two minutes of the game in favor of the extra attacker, but to no avail as the game ended 3-1.

Jordan Papirny turned aside 29 of 30 shots he faced in the win for Savannah, meanwhile Brad Barone made 34 saves on 37 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

