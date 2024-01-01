Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
January 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are enjoying a six-game winning streak after a sweep of a home-and-home series with the South Carolina Stingrays last week. The Bears return to Kia Center for four straight games starting Wednesday against Jacksonville.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES:
Wednesday, January 3, 7:00 p.m., vs. Jacksonville Icemen
Friday, January 5, 7:00 p.m., vs. Wheeling Nailers - Noche Latina
Saturday, January 6, 7:00 p.m., vs. Wheeling Nailers
Browse single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season
The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.
Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.
VyStar player appearances are back!
Come meet some Solar Bears on Thursday, February 8 at VyStar Credit Union's Altamonte Springs Branch! VyStar will be raffling off two (2) signed Solar Bears jerseys. To enter, you must scan a QR Code that will be on site. You must be present to win.
Where: 151 N. SR 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
When: 1:45-2:45 pm
AT A GLANCE:
SEASON RECORD: 16-9-1-1 (.630)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-0-0
RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 8-2-0-0
EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 5th of 14
ACTIVE LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Mitchell Hoelscher - 24 points
MOST GOALS: Mitchell Hoelscher, Brayden Low - 11 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll- 15 assists
PIM LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - 34 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +13
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Thursday, December 28 vs South Carolina: 5-4 W
The Solar Bears outlasted a persistent Stingrays group Thursday at Kia Center. Orlando gained the lead four different times on their rival before sweating out a last ditch effort from South Carolina with their net empty in the final seconds. Alex Fortin tallied the game-winning goal against his former team. Ben Carroll and Alex Frye also recorded multi-point efforts for the Bears.
Saturday, December 30 at South Carolina: 9-1 W
The much anticipated rematch Saturday night in Lowcountry did not disappoint as the Bears trounced the Stingrays, 9-1. Veteran forward Brayden Low took over the game with his first period hat trick and added another in the second period. The Solar Bears had eight players who recorded multi-point efforts, including rookie defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka, who recorded a career-high, three points. Colten Ellis stopped 39 shots in the game for his 10th victory of the season. Orlando's nine goals was the most scored in a single-game this season.
BITES:
Brayden Low scored four goals in Saturday night's 9-1 victory over South Carolina. Low became the first Solar Bear player to score four goals in a single game since Mickey Lang against the Stingrays on February 11, 2014. Low becomes the fourth Solar Bear to score four points in a single game this season. (Mazza - 11/10 at SAV, Hoelscher - 12/16 at FLA, Schachle - 12/22 at GRN)
Colten Ellis has won nine of his last 10 starts dating back to Nov. 18. Ellis has not allowed more than one goal in a start that he has won since Nov. 27 (3GA - 37 saves)
Mitchell Hoelscher has extended his points streak to six straight games (5g-4a).
The Solar Bears winning streak sits at a season-long, six games. Orlando also has a current five-game road winning streak, which is also a season-long.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:
Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 22 GP, 13-7-0, .919%
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 18 GP, 8-8-2, .892%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 35 GP, 13g-12a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 21 GP, 1g-0a
Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Columbus Blue Jackets - 12 GP, 3-7-1, .885%
