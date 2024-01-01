Jeri-Leon's Late Heroics Send Rush to a 3-2 Win

Rapid City Rush celebrate win

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL' s Calgary Flames, completed a three-game sweep over the Iowa Heartlanders on Sunday nightz, winning at home by a 3-2 score.

Iowa opened the scoring with Max Johnson getting his first ECHL goal of the year from Casey Dornbach and Adam Goodsir.

After 35 combined shots between the two teams in the first period, Rapid City tied the game on the powerplay with Brett Gravelle hammering home a feed from Logan Nelson. Nelson is now on a seven-game home point streak and has 18 assists as Gravelle notched his ninth goal of the year.

Iowa scored when Casey Dornbach capitalized on an early powerplay chance in the third, but the lead for the Heartlanders was short-lived.

Rapid City tied the game off a faceoff when Brandon Yeamans banged one home. It's Yeaman's third goal as a member of the Rush.

In the dying seconds of regulation, Keltie Jeri-Leon banged home a loose puck with just 45 seconds to go to send the Rush to a 3-2 win.

Rapid City has now won six straight at home and moves into third place in the Mountain Division. The Rush will face Tulsa on the road for a three-game set next week.

