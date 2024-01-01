ECHL Transactions - January 1
January 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 1, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Connor Casparie, F
Fort Wayne:
Jack Van Boekel, D
Idaho:
Jeremy Yablonski, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Topias Vilen, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned by Utica
Delete Michael Gillespie, F placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Delete Will MacKinnon, D recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Delete Blake Evennou, D traded to Reading
Fort Wayne:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Greenville:
Add Brett Kemp, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Delete Kyle Maksimovich, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve
Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Reading:
Delete Brendan Hoffman, F traded to Atlanta
Tulsa:
Delete Tomas Suchanek, G recalled by San Diego
Utah:
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
