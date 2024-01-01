ECHL Transactions - January 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 1, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Connor Casparie, F

Fort Wayne:

Jack Van Boekel, D

Idaho:

Jeremy Yablonski, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Topias Vilen, D assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned by Utica

Delete Michael Gillespie, F placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Delete Will MacKinnon, D recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Delete Blake Evennou, D traded to Reading

Fort Wayne:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Greenville:

Add Brett Kemp, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Francis, F recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Delete Kyle Maksimovich, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from reserve

Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Reading:

Delete Brendan Hoffman, F traded to Atlanta

Tulsa:

Delete Tomas Suchanek, G recalled by San Diego

Utah:

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

