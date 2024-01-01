Forward Brendan Hoffmann Acquired from Reading

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that defenseman Blake Evennou has been traded to the Reading Royals in exchange for forward Brendan Hoffmann.

Hoffmann, 22, is amidst his second professional season, amassing nine points (2G, 7A) in 21 games played. Last season, the native of Charlotte, North Carolina posted a solid season with Reading, producing 32 points (13G, 19A) in 64 appearances with the club. In addition, Hoffmann added three goals in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games last spring.

Evennou, 25, was signed to an SPC by the Gladiators this past off-season, following a successful collegiate career at Ferris State University. In 23 games with Atlanta, the Macomb, Michigan native posted nine points (1G, 8A).

Also, forward Connor Casparie has been released, while goaltender Gustavs Grigals has been loaned back to the Gladiators from the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Gladiators are back in action on Wednesday night at Gas South Arena, when they host the Florida Everblades at 7PM.

