Ghost Pirates Snuff Gladiators 5-2

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (11-17-0-0) fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates (10-16-3-1) by a score of 5-2 Saturday night after possessing the lead on two occasions during the game.

First Star: Sebastian Vidmar (SAV)

Second Star: Mike Ferraro (SAV)

Third Star: Brandon Estes (SAV)

In similar fashion to the previous night, the Gladiators were heavily outshot by the Ghost Pirates in the opening frame 13-5.

The Gladiators chose quality over quantity, however, as they opened the scoring once again with a goal from Navrin Mutter just seconds after a faceoff win by Jackson Pierson to go up 1-0. (8:44)

The Ghost Pirates were able to get on the scoreboard in the second period with a goal from Mike Ferraro after scooping up a rebound and sneaking it past Cole Ceci to tie the game at 1-1. (5:23)

Cody Sylvester regained the lead for the Gladiators after intercepting the dish at center ice and driving in on a breakaway rush, beating the glove of Michael Bullion to put Atlanta up 2-1. (8:59)

Savannah forward Jordan Kaplan had every intention of keeping pace with the buzzing Gladiators, sending home a centering feed from Ross Armour to knot things up at 2-2. (16:10)

Despite a power play to open the third period, the Gladiators conceded a goal after Sebastian Vidmar made good on a rebounded shot off the post before Ceci could regain his bearings to give the Ghost Pirates their first lead of the night with a 3-2 advantage. (2:47)

Vidmar struck again minutes later after driving in and sliding the puck past Ceci to put the Ghost Pirates up 4-2.

Feeling trigger happy, the Ghost Pirates furthered the damage as Brandon Estes netted a goal of his own, beating the blocker of Ceci to go up 5-2.

The young puck thwater Ceci ended the night with 43 saves off of 48 Savannah shots while Bullion finished with just 17 saves off of 19 Atlanta shots. Unfortunately for the Gladiators, those were the saves that would make the difference.

