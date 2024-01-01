Americans Complete Futures Deal

Allen Americans forward William Provost

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announce the completion of a futures deal with the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Americans sent forward William Provost to Cincinnati as the player to be named later in the deal that brought goalie Mark Sinclair to the Americans. In 15 games with Allen this season, Provost had 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists).

"We would like to thank William (Provost) for his time here in Allen," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. He's a great young player with a ton of upside. It's tough losing him, but to get Mark Sinclair, we knew we would have to give up a good player in return. We wish him the best in the future."

Cincinnati in return sent Provost to Maine to complete a futures deal with the Mariners.

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers. Visit Allen Americans dot com for ticket information.

