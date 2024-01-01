Royals Acquire D Blake Evennou from Atlanta for F Brendan Hoffmann

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Blake Evennou has been acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for forward Brendan Hoffmann.

Evennou, 25, has recorded nine points (1g-8a), four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 23 games this season. The Macomb, Michigan native is currently in his rookie season following four years at Ferris State University in the NCAA.

With the Bulldogs, the 5'9", 181-pound, right-shot defenseman recorded 52 points (7g, 45a), 94 penalty minutes and a -56 rating across his four seasons. Prior to the Ferris State, Evennou also played in the NAHL for the Lone Star Brahmas and USHL for the Muskegon Lumbarjacks and Tri-City Storm.

The Royals head out west to face the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, January 3rd at 9:10 pm EST, Friday, January 5th at 9:10 pm EST, and Saturday, January 6th at 9:10 pm EST.

The Royals return on Friday January 12th for a 7:00 pm game against the Maine Mariners at Santander Arena. The home game will feature the Royals Clothe the Community Night presented by CommunityAid. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

