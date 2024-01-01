Royals Acquire D Blake Evennou from Atlanta for F Brendan Hoffmann
January 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Blake Evennou has been acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for forward Brendan Hoffmann.
Evennou, 25, has recorded nine points (1g-8a), four penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 23 games this season. The Macomb, Michigan native is currently in his rookie season following four years at Ferris State University in the NCAA.
With the Bulldogs, the 5'9", 181-pound, right-shot defenseman recorded 52 points (7g, 45a), 94 penalty minutes and a -56 rating across his four seasons. Prior to the Ferris State, Evennou also played in the NAHL for the Lone Star Brahmas and USHL for the Muskegon Lumbarjacks and Tri-City Storm.
The Royals head out west to face the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, January 3rd at 9:10 pm EST, Friday, January 5th at 9:10 pm EST, and Saturday, January 6th at 9:10 pm EST.
The Royals return on Friday January 12th for a 7:00 pm game against the Maine Mariners at Santander Arena. The home game will feature the Royals Clothe the Community Night presented by CommunityAid. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 1, 2024
- Royals Acquire D Blake Evennou from Atlanta for F Brendan Hoffmann - Reading Royals
- Forward Brendan Hoffmann Acquired from Reading - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - January 1 - ECHL
- Gladiators End 2023 with Loss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ceci Leads Gladiators to Victory in First ECHL Start - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ghost Pirates Snuff Gladiators 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Complete Futures Deal - Allen Americans
- Provost, Ritchie Join Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Wichita Closes 2023 with Loss at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Jeri-Leon's Late Heroics Send Rush to a 3-2 Win - Rapid City Rush
- Heartlanders Fall on New Year's Eve, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Acquire D Blake Evennou from Atlanta for F Brendan Hoffmann
- Royals Drop Series Finale to Railers on New Years Eve, 2-1
- Royals Cap off 2023 with 3 PM NYE Pajama Party Face-Off against Railers
- Adam Karashik Recalled to Lehigh Valley
- Preview: Royals Wear Stars and Stripes, Host Railers on Team USA Night