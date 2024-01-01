Provost, Ritchie Join Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have acquired forward William Provost, completing a future considerations trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Provost comes from the Allen Americans, whose future consideration was dealt to the Mariners in the Tim Doherty trade on November 22nd. In a separate move, defenseman Ethan Ritchie was reassigned to Maine from the Providence Bruins.

A 21-year-old forward from Senneterre, QC, Provost is in his first full professional season, and joins his third ECHL team. After starting his career with the Fort Wayne Komets at the end of last season, he was traded to Allen in November. Provost was productive for the Americans, posting 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 15 games.

Prior to turning pro, Provost played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2018-2023, finishing with a pair of big seasons for the Val-d'Or Foreurs. In his final QMJHL season on 2022-23, he put up 68 points (34 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games.

The original Mariners-Cyclones trade occurred on November 22nd when the Chicago Wolves traded forward Tim Doherty to the Hartford Wolf Pack, forcing the Mariners to ship Doherty's rights to Cincinnati. The future consideration that came back to Maine in the deal originated with Allen.

Defenseman Ethan Ritchie was also reassigned to Maine from the AHL's Providence Bruins. Richie, who has played 21 games for the Mariners this season, was recalled to Providence on December 23rd. He appeared in three games in that span, scoring his first AHL goal on Saturday night against Springfield.

