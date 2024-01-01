Stingrays Weekly Report- January 1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays have three games in three days coming up this weekend. They'll head to Greenville to take on the Swamp Rabbits on Friday night before returning home for games on Saturday and Sunday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 17-9-2-0 LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 27 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 4-1 W

The Rays earned a decisive victory over Atlanta last Wednesday night. Jackson Leppard tallied four points, Kameron Kielly added three primary assists, and Mitchell Gibson stopped 26 of 27 shots in the victory.

Thursday, December 28 at Orlando Solar Bears| 5-4 L

The Stingrays dropped a back and forth game in Orlando on Thursday night. Four different players scored for the Rays, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 of 34 shots.

Saturday, December 28 vs Orlando Solar Bears| 9-1 L

The Stingrays dropped a 9-1 decision against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5,487 at the North Charleston Coliseum. Brayden Low scored four goals for Orlando.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 5 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, January 6 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, January 7 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera, Josh Wilkins (13)

Assists: Jack Adams, Connor Moore (19)

Points: Jack Adams (26)

Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt, Tyson Empey (67)

Power Play Goals: Patrick Harper, Austin Magera (3)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (9)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.36)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.910)

HOME COOKING: The Stingrays have nine home games in the month of January. They are 6-3-2 on home ice and did not lose a home game between November 24 and December 30.

WHO'S HOT: Jackson Leppard has six points in his last three games. This is the second longest point streak (three games) of Leppard's Stingrays career. He had a four-game point streak from February 10 to 17 last season.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Josh Wilkins has scored in consecutive games for the first time since December 1 and 2. He is tied with Austin Magera and Kevin O'Neil for second on the Stingrays in points (25).

