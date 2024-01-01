ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Toledo's Brandon Kruse has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #400, Toledo at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 31.

Kruse was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing under Rule #52.2 at 10:14 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Kruse will miss Toledo's game vs. Fort Wayne on Jan. 5.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

