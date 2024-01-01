ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Toledo's Brandon Kruse has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #400, Toledo at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 31.
Kruse was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing under Rule #52.2 at 10:14 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Kruse will miss Toledo's game vs. Fort Wayne on Jan. 5.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 1, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 1 - ECHL
- Gladiators End 2023 with Loss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ceci Leads Gladiators to Victory in First ECHL Start - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ghost Pirates Snuff Gladiators 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Complete Futures Deal - Allen Americans
- Provost, Ritchie Join Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Wichita Closes 2023 with Loss at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
- Jeri-Leon's Late Heroics Send Rush to a 3-2 Win - Rapid City Rush
- Heartlanders Fall on New Year's Eve, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.