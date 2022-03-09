Heartlanders 7-Game Winning Streak Ends Wednesday

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders' team-record seven-game winning streak ended with a 6-0 defeat to the Fort Wayne Komets Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Iowa remains four points back of Cincinnati in for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Drake Rymsha scored the opened the scoring with 8:26 left in the first and the K's led by one after one. The Komets added four more in the second frame. Connor Corcoran had two goals for the Komets.

Dereck Baribeau blocked 38 shots in defeat

Samuel Harvey made 34 saves for his second career shutout.

Iowa continues its three-game home stand Friday at 7:00 p.m. for Military Appreciation Night, pres. by GreenState Credit Union, with a Camo Stress Ball giveaway. Proceeds from Friday's tickets benefits Salute to Fallen. Iowa hosts Kalamazoo on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m. with a special appearance by Miss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller.

Upcoming Home Games

- Friday, Mar. 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - Military Appreciation Night, pres. by GreenState Credit Union (Camo Stress Ball Giveaway, proceeds benefit Salute to Fallen) + Backpocket Brewing Mug Club Night

- Saturday, Mar. 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Appearance by Miss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller

- Wednesday, Mar. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - game presented by Iowa City Area Association of Realtors

- Friday, Mar. 25 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - Elementary School Night presented by MidWestOne Bank

- Saturday, Mar. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - First Responders Night presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic

ECHL Stories from March 9, 2022

