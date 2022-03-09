Solar Bears Finish Road Trip with 4-2 Win
March 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (29-22-4-0) wrapped up their fourth win of a five-game road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (30-18-2-2) on Wednesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Maxim Cajkovic netted his second game-winning goal of the road trip early in the second period, breaking a 2-2 tie in a game that featured a handful of lead changes.
Orlando initially had a 1-0 lead with an early first period goal from Jake Transit, but Luke Lynch scored during a four-on-four sequence to draw the hosts level, and Craig Martin scored after exiting the penalty box in the opening minute of the second period to put the Solar Bears down 2-1.
Nolan Valleau netted his first of the season with a power-play goal less than two minutes later to make it 2-2, and Cajkovic scored less than five minutes afterwards to put Orlando up for good.
Shawn Element sealed the game with an empty-net tally in the third period.
Brad Barone made 34 saves to get his league-leading 22nd win of the season, and also earned his third assist of the year with a helper on Element's goal.
1st Period
ORL Goal: Jake Transit (5) at 4:54. Assisted by Dylan Fitze and Andrew McLean.
JAX Goal: Luke Lynch (9) at 18:12. Assisted by Brandon Fortunato and Jake Elmer.
SHOTS: ORL 11, JAX 9
2nd Period
JAX Goal: Craig Martin (16) at 0:31. Assisted by Kyle McKenzie and Zach Berzolla.
ORL Goal: Nolan Valleau (1) [PP] at 1:43. Assisted by Shawn Element and Tristin Langan.
ORL Goal: Maxim Cajkovic (3) at 6:39. Assisted by Steven Oleksy and Jackson Keane.
SHOTS: ORL 9, JAX 14
3rd Period
ORL Goal: Shawn Element (3) [EN] at 18:53. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Brad Barone.
SHOTS: ORL 9, JAX 13
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 34-for-36
JAX: Charles Williams, 25-for-28
NOTABLES:
The Solar Bears capped the road trip at 4-1-0-0; Orlando has earned 9 of a possible 12 points in its last six games.
Orlando improved to 7-4-0-0 against the Icemen this season.
The Solar Bears set a new season-high with 37 penalty minutes.
Tristin Langan skated in his 152nd career game with the Solar Bears, tying Mike Monfredo (2017-20) and Scott Tanski (2012-16) for the fifth-most games in franchise history, and assisted on Valleau's power-play goal, giving him his 83rd career assist with Orlando to match Michael Brodzinski for the most assists in club history; his assist also extended his point streak to four games (2g-3a).
The Solar Bears improved to 20-2-2-0 when scoring first this season.
Dylan Fitze assisted on Transit's goal, extending his point streak to three games (2g-2a).
Transit extended his point streak to three games with his goal (2g-1a).
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2022
- Heartlanders 7-Game Winning Streak Ends Wednesday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Finish Road Trip with 4-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Pavlychev Scores a Double, Swamp Rabbits Sink Admirals 4-2 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Fall to Nailers, 2-1, in Defensive Battle - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Get Back to Winning Ways with 6-3 Victory in Portland - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Hold off Walleye for 30th Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Despite Winning Shot Battle, Mariners Fall to Railers - Maine Mariners
- Lions Exact Revenge against Growlers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Grappled by Lions 5-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Steelheads Sign Former AHL Defenseman Will Cullen - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, March 9, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gaul and Jakaitis to be Inducted into Stingrays Hall of Fame - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: March 9, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Will the Lions Get the Revenge They Seek against the Growlers? - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Host Thunder in a Midweek North Division Face Off - Reading Royals
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Admirals - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Back to .500, Grind out Win over Steelheads - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.