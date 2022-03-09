Solar Bears Finish Road Trip with 4-2 Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (29-22-4-0) wrapped up their fourth win of a five-game road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (30-18-2-2) on Wednesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Maxim Cajkovic netted his second game-winning goal of the road trip early in the second period, breaking a 2-2 tie in a game that featured a handful of lead changes.

Orlando initially had a 1-0 lead with an early first period goal from Jake Transit, but Luke Lynch scored during a four-on-four sequence to draw the hosts level, and Craig Martin scored after exiting the penalty box in the opening minute of the second period to put the Solar Bears down 2-1.

Nolan Valleau netted his first of the season with a power-play goal less than two minutes later to make it 2-2, and Cajkovic scored less than five minutes afterwards to put Orlando up for good.

Shawn Element sealed the game with an empty-net tally in the third period.

Brad Barone made 34 saves to get his league-leading 22nd win of the season, and also earned his third assist of the year with a helper on Element's goal.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Jake Transit (5) at 4:54. Assisted by Dylan Fitze and Andrew McLean.

JAX Goal: Luke Lynch (9) at 18:12. Assisted by Brandon Fortunato and Jake Elmer.

SHOTS: ORL 11, JAX 9

2nd Period

JAX Goal: Craig Martin (16) at 0:31. Assisted by Kyle McKenzie and Zach Berzolla.

ORL Goal: Nolan Valleau (1) [PP] at 1:43. Assisted by Shawn Element and Tristin Langan.

ORL Goal: Maxim Cajkovic (3) at 6:39. Assisted by Steven Oleksy and Jackson Keane.

SHOTS: ORL 9, JAX 14

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Shawn Element (3) [EN] at 18:53. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Brad Barone.

SHOTS: ORL 9, JAX 13

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 34-for-36

JAX: Charles Williams, 25-for-28

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears capped the road trip at 4-1-0-0; Orlando has earned 9 of a possible 12 points in its last six games.

Orlando improved to 7-4-0-0 against the Icemen this season.

The Solar Bears set a new season-high with 37 penalty minutes.

Tristin Langan skated in his 152nd career game with the Solar Bears, tying Mike Monfredo (2017-20) and Scott Tanski (2012-16) for the fifth-most games in franchise history, and assisted on Valleau's power-play goal, giving him his 83rd career assist with Orlando to match Michael Brodzinski for the most assists in club history; his assist also extended his point streak to four games (2g-3a).

The Solar Bears improved to 20-2-2-0 when scoring first this season.

Dylan Fitze assisted on Transit's goal, extending his point streak to three games (2g-2a).

Transit extended his point streak to three games with his goal (2g-1a).

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

