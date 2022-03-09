ECHL Transactions - March 9
March 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 9, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Jimmy Poreda, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Paul Meyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cam Johnson, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Idaho:
Add Will Cullen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Will Cullen, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle McKenzie, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Anthony Collins, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Kansas City:
Add Greg Moro, D activated from reserve
Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Maurizio Colella, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) (a.m.)
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve
Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on reserve
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia [3/8]
Toledo:
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Tim Vanstone, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Henry, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Hayden Lavigne, G signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Olivier Rodrigue, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton [3/8]
Worcester:
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Bobby Butler, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mitchell Balmas, F activated from reserve
Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve
