ECHL Transactions - March 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 9, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Jimmy Poreda, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Paul Meyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Add Russell Jordan, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Idaho:

Add Will Cullen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Will Cullen, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle McKenzie, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Anthony Collins, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Kansas City:

Add Greg Moro, D activated from reserve

Delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Maurizio Colella, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) (a.m.)

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve

Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on reserve

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia [3/8]

Toledo:

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Tim Vanstone, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Henry, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Hayden Lavigne, G signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Olivier Rodrigue, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton [3/8]

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mitchell Balmas, F activated from reserve

Add Reece Newkirk, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve

