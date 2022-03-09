Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, March 9, 2022

Jacksonville Icemen forward Derek Lodermeier vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's match-up marks the third of four straight contests against the Orlando Solar Bears for the Icemen. The Solar Bears have taken each of the first two meetings, by scores of 1-0 last Wednesday and 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. As a result, the Icemen are winless in their last four games (0-3-0-1). The Icemen remain in second place in a very tight race for the top spot in the South Division.

Series History: Orlando leads the season series with six wins to four. Meanwhile Orlando leads the All-Time series 38-15-3-0.

About the Icemen: By the numbers, the Icemen remain as the top defensive team in the league. Jacksonville leads the league in fewest amount of goals allowed at 124. In addition, the team ranks first in goals per-game average at 2.43, and first in shots-against per-game at 26.24. In addition, the Icemen penalty kill ranks second in the ECHL at 85.4-percent. Despite the consistent defensive play all season, the Icemen have only scored six goals in the last four games....One of the players who managed to light the lamp on Sunday was Craig Martin. Martin now moves into third All-Time in Icemen history in goals scored with 29. Ara Nazarian ranks second with 33, while Wacey Rabbit leads the All-Time goals mark in club history with 44.

About the Solar Bears: Goaltender Brad Barone leads the ECHL with 21 wins this season. wins....Forward Tristan Langan tacked on a goal and an assist in Sunday's victory and continues to lead the Solar Bears in scoring again Jacksonville this season with eight points (3g, 5a)....Orlando has shown the ability to win close games this year on a regular basis, posting a 16-4-4 mark in games decided by one-goal.

