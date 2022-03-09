Pavlychev Scores a Double, Swamp Rabbits Sink Admirals 4-2

GREENVILLE, SC - Another solid performance in goal for Evan Fitzpatrick, paired with two goals off the stick of Nikita Pavlychev, helped to lift the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the Norfolk Admirals, 4-2 on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Swamp Rabbits found themselves with an early power-play opportunity as Sam Thibault headed to the box at the 1:13 mark of the first period. Just seven seconds later, Alec Rauhauser scored a power-play goal to give the Rabbits a 1-0 lead 1:20 into the first. The first period scoring would not stop there, as Nikita Pavlychev buried his 12th of the season from the faceoff dot at the 15:29 mark, creating the 2-0 lead which the Rabbits carried into the second period.

The Rabbits lead was cut in half during the second period thanks to a goal off the stick of Christian Hausinger at the 11:39 mark. Despite ample scoring chances for both teams, the goaltenders did their jobs, stopping a combined 16/17 shots in the period.

Pavlychev added his second goal of the game 3:39 into the third period, which would eventually become the game-winner. Norfolk showed signs of life, as Noah Corson scored a power-play goal at 14:59. The Admirals efforts fell short, as Ben Freeman broke free from the defense to score an empty net goal with just 0:07 left in the game to secure the 4-2 Swamp Rabbits victory.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 21-23-4-3 while the Admirals fall to 18-30-2-3. The Rabbits travel to North Charleston to take on the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday night before heading to Jacksonville to finish the weekend against the Icemen.

