Royals Host Thunder in a Midweek North Division Face Off

Reading Royals and forward Brad Morrison take on the Adirondack Thunder

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday, Mar. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the eighth of fifteen meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Nailers are 2-3-0 in their last five games while the Royals have won seven-straight games.

Reading defeated Adirondack in their last meeting, 6-1, Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Santander Arena. Multi-goal games from Thomas Ebbing and Trevor Gooch ignited a dominant final two periods of play for the Royals. Reading leads the season series 6-1.

Erik Jesberger previews the Royals game on Mar. 9, 2022.

Adirondack scored the lone goal in the first period of play on the only bounce that went their way in the game. Alexandre Carrier knocked in a flailing puck off of Kirill Ustimenko's right pad as he crashed the net following Jimmy Mazza's shot from the blue line. Carrier's goal went under review and stood after the puck off of his body was ruled as an unintentional act to give Adirondack an early lead, 1-0.

The Royals answered back with four-straight goals in the second period, tying the game and taking the lead in the span of 22 seconds. Gooch and Ebbing each scored their first of two goals at the halfway point of the second period. Shortly after, Kenny Hausinger scored on one of the four Reading power plays and Mason Millman extended the Royals' lead, 4-1.

Gooch and Ebbing each notched goals in the third period to secure their multi-goal games along with Reading's third home win of the season over the Thunder.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their third of nine total games against divisional opponents in the month of March. Reading olds a 30-12-6-1 record with a .684 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .649 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third hoisting a .543 point percentage while Worcester jumps back into fourth place and Worcester falls to fifth with a .500 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .420 point percentage in 50 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

$1 Day - 3/20/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)

Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

ECHL Stories from March 9, 2022

