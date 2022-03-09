Will the Lions Get the Revenge They Seek against the Growlers?

March 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions hit the highways and byways yesterday traveling to Newfoundland, where starting late this afternoon the team will be playing an intense four-games-in-five-days match-up with the Growlers.

The last time the two teams met was at Colisée Vidéotron for an equally hectic three-games-in-72-hours encounter. Tempers flared as the days wore on with plenty of action, penalties and fisticuffs. The Lions ended the series with a 1-2-0 mark.

The rivalry resumes this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. at Mile One Centre. Fans can catch all the action on FloSports.

Players to watch:

Lions defenceman Hayden Shaw has scored three goals in his last three games against the Growlers.

Growlers defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer picked up one goal and six assists in his last three games against the Lions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.