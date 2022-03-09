Growlers Grappled by Lions 5-3

The Newfoundland Growlers win streak stopped at five games as they opened their four-game series with a 5-3 loss to the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Pavel Gogolev got the Growlers on the board just two minutes into the game as he beat Lions goaltender Phillipe Desrosiers with a powerful slapshot from the blue line to make it 1-0 Newfoundland.

Hayden Shaw replied for the Lions 12 minutes later with a hot shot of his own as he beat Keith Petruzzelli high to the glove side on the man advantage to level things at 1-1 after the 1st.

Tyler Boivin grabbed a second for Trois-Rivières six minutes into the middle frame as Petruzzelli turned aside a shot from Jonathan Joannette but couldn't deal with the rebound from Boivin who put his side up 2-1 with 14:08 left in the 2nd - a lead they would carry into the second intermission.

Marc Johnstone got Newfoundland back to level early in the third period as Todd Skirving sprung Johnstone and Noel Hoefenmayer onto a 2-on-1 with the former electing to keep and shoot, beating Desrosiers high over the blocker to bring it to 2-2 with 17:21 left in the 3rd.

Local lad Tyler Boland broke the deadlock with 4:45 remaining in regulation as he found space in the slot and beat Desrosiers with a quick wrister to make it 3-2 Growlers.

Nicolas Lariviere snagged a shorthanded equalizer for the Lions with 77 seconds left to go before putting the visitors ahead on the power play shortly thereafter as Trois-Rivières stole the lead with 13 seconds remaining on the clock.

Anthony Nellis deposited into an empty net as time expired to give the Lions a 5-3 come from behind win.

Quick Hits

Riley McCourt picked up three assists in this one.

The Lions scored four goals outside of 5-on-5 action (2 PP, 1 SH, 1 EN).

Newfoundland hosts Trois-Rivières once again on Friday night at 7 pm at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars

1. TR - N. Lariviere

2. NFL - M. Johnstone

3. TR - T. Boivin

