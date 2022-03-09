Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: March 9, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (28-22-4-0 / .556) close out their five-game road trip with another clash with the Jacksonville Icemen (30-17-2-2 / .627) tonight at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears and Icemen last squared off on Sunday, with Orlando skating away with a 4-2 win.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears leads the regular season series with a 6-4-0-0 record; tonight's game marks the first of a home-and-home set, with Orlando hosting Jacksonville on Thursday.

The team that has scored first has won every game in the series so far; Orlando is 19-2-2-0 when scoring first for the season; its points percentage of .870 when scoring first leads the ECHL.

Tristin Langan leads the active roster in scoring against Jacksonville with eight points (3g-5a) in seven games; his next goal will give him 54 career goals with the Solar Bears, the most in franchise history.

The Solar Bears are 16-4-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Orlando is 6-for-29 (20.7%) on the power play against Jacksonville this season.

Jacksonville's leading scorer Abbott Girduckis received a call-up last Thursday to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack; Craig Martin leads the active roster for the Icemen in scoring with 41 points in 45 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

