Lions Exact Revenge against Growlers
March 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions are in Newfoundland to play four games in five days against the Growlers. Puck drop for game one was late this afternoon with Trois-Rivières looking to exact a measure of revenge against their Canadian rivals.
It took just slightly more two minutes into the opening period for Pavel Gogolev to put the Growlers on the board. Later in the period the Lions' Hayden Shaw notched his fifth goal of the season on the power play to even the score. The two teams went into the intermission tied 1-1.
In the second period, Tyler Boivin scored his first goal as a professional to give the Lions a 2-1 lead. That was the only scoring in the period.
The Growlers evened the score in the third period on a goal by Marc Johnstone and then Tyler Boland gave Newfoundland the lead when he put the puck past Lions netminder Philippe Desrosiers. With less than two minutes remaining Nicolas Larivière scored a short-handed goal for the Lions to tie the game at 3-3.
Then with only 13 seconds remaining in the third period Larivière scored his second of the game to give the Lions the lead. Anthony Nellis added an empty net goal with only one second left. Final score: Lions - 5, Growlers - 3.
Game two of the four-game series against the Growlers takes place Friday.
