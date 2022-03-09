Steelheads Sign Former AHL Defenseman Will Cullen

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed defenseman Will Cullen to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

Cullen, 25, began his professional career this season starting with three games for the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) as well as 20 games with the Worcester Railers, tallying six goals and six assists for 12 points with six penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The Pelham Manor, N.Y. native earned an assist in his professional debut on Dec. 1, 2021 and scored his first goal on Dec. 10, 2021, leading the Railers defense in goals and sitting third in scoring.

The 6-foot defenseman started the 2021-22 campaign with seven games at Miami University (Ohio), earning three assists with eight penalty minutes. In his previous three collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University from 2018-19 through 2020-21, he boasted 55 points (17-38-55) including a career-best 25 points (6-19-25) in 28 games in his final year. Cullen was tied for 14th in the nation in assists and fifth among NCAA defensemen for points per game while being named WCHA Defensive Player of the Year and WCHA First-Team All-Star. He also won the CCHL Championship with Carleton Place Canadians in 2016-17.

The Steelheads open a three-in-three weekend against the Toledo Walleye on Friday, Mar. 11 at 5:15 p.m. MT from Huntington Center and return to Idaho Central Arena on Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

