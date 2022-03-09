Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Admirals

ECHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-23-4-3) vs. Norfolk Admirals (18-29-2-3)

March 9, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #51

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Jake Jackson (16)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Antoine Bujold-Roux (72)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

ADMIRALS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (2-0-0-0) Home: (2-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 9, 2020 Greenville 5 vs Norfolk 1

Next Meeting:

March 18, 2022 Greenville vs Norfolk

QUICK BITS

ROUNDING OUT THE ROAD TRIP:

The Swamp Rabbits fell to the Florida Everblades in a 3-0 contest on Saturday night at Hertz Arena to conclude a five game road-trip to the state of Florida. The Swamp Rabbits won four of five games during the road-trip, completing a two game sweep against the Solar Bears and taking two of three against the Blades. On Saturday the Everblades scored one goal in each period, all of which went unanswered. Alex Alreardi scored the first goal of the game at the 10:05 mark of the first period. Avery Peterson recorded a goal at 8:34 in the second and Blake Winiecki added the third goal at the 9:27 mark in the third period.

SCOUTING THE ADMIRALS:

The Rabbits play host to the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The Admirals hold sixth place in the South Division with an 18-29-2-3 record. Norfolk has struggled on both sides of the puck for much of the season, ranking 26th in the ECHL for both goals for and goals against, they have been outscored 188-130 by opponents this season. Alex Tonge has been the primary scorer for the Admirals, recording 43 points in his 47 games this season (23g, 20a). Dylan Wells has seen most of the action in goal, boasting an 11-14-1-1 record, 3.75GAA and .893SV%.

FITZMAGIC:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick is on a roll earning three consecutive wins, including two shutout victories. Fitzpatrick faced 93 shots over the last three games, stopping a whopping 91 that came his way. Fitzpatrick holds a 6-9-2-0 record this season and posts a 2.57GAA and .913SV%. Fitz is one of two Swamp Rabbits goaltenders ranked in the top 10 in the ECHL and was awarded goaltender of the week honors this past week after recording his first and second career shutouts.

POINT PARADE:

The Swamp Rabbits have faced the Admirals twice this season and the scorers had a field day, Brett kemp recorded five points (1g, 4a), Liam Pecararo scored four (2g, 2a), Nikita Pavlychev had three (1g, 2a) and Shawn Cameron, Johnny Coughlin and Anthony Rinaldi each recorded two. Additionally, 11 other Swamp Rabbits players recorded one point in the two games against Norfolk this season (Joly, Eastman, Cap, MacDonald, Freeman, Lalonde, Zimmer, Rauhauser, Nachbaur, Gerads and Baldwin).

SOAKING UP THE SUN:

The Swamp Rabbits return home after a potentially season-altering road trip to the State of Florida. For the second time this season, the Rabbits put on a four-game winning streak, taking two against Orlando, the team in the final playoff spot and two more against the Florida Everblades. Over the 4 wins, the Rabbits outscored their opponents 13-4. Dropping the final game of the five-game set, the Rabbits finished the road trip with a momentous 8 out of 10 points.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits travel across the state to take on the Stingrays on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays hold seventh place in the South Division, posting a 18-30-6-0 record. Andrew Cherniwchan leads Stingrays in scoring, recording 37 points in 43 games this season(17g, 20a). Ryan Bednard has been the primary netminder for the Stingrays, appearing in 30 games, posting a 12-15-3-0 record, 3.11GAA and .899SV%. Bednard ranks third in the ECHL for the most losses of any goaltender, additionally he has recorded the 4th most minutes and is the league leader with three shootout wins.

ECHL Stories from March 9, 2022

