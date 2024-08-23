Hat Trick: Jansen Wilson: Clutch in the Midfield
August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Jansen Wilson has had a solid rookie campaign for Louisville City FC. Join Hat Trick co-hosts Sarah Kate Kilby and Datti Jinkiri as they dive into how he's been a difference maker.
