Hat Trick: Jansen Wilson: Clutch in the Midfield

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Jansen Wilson has had a solid rookie campaign for Louisville City FC. Join Hat Trick co-hosts Sarah Kate Kilby and Datti Jinkiri as they dive into how he's been a difference maker.

